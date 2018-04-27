Fire destroys house in Glace Bay, sends person to hospital

A home was destroyed by fire in Glace Bay, N.S., Friday afternoon.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on South Street shortly after 1 pm.

Two people were inside the home at the time. One has been taken to hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is not known.

Glace Bay fire Chief John Chant said the fire was so intense, it melted the siding off a house 20 metres away. Another nearby house and shed were also damaged.

Chant said the fire is under investigation.