A man is in hospital and eight other people are out of their homes after a fire in an apartment building in downtown Dartmouth, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The man in hospital is recovering from smoke inhalation. The Red Cross provided emergency lodging and food for two other tenants. While the remaining six made their own arrangements for places to stay.

It's not clear when they will be allowed back into their apartments.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the three-storey apartment building on 87 Portland St. The building houses 10 apartments along with a pawn shop on the ground level.

Halifax Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was small and appears accidental.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.