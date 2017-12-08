Five family members are in hospital after jumping out of a second-storey window to escape a fire that tore through their townhouse in Dartmouth, N.S., early Friday.

"The neighbours just started coming out of the window," said Brandon Marshall, who lives across the street from the home on Princess Margaret Boulevard.

Marshall's wife woke him up after she smelled smoke. He went outside to see what was happening and spotted the family fleeing the fire.

A mattress was tossed onto the ground for the family to land on.

"The father [was] first onto the mattress, then he stood there and caught the three children and as soon as he caught the three children, the father collapsed in pain because of the third-degree burns he had sustained," said Marshall.

The fire at 186 Princess Margaret Blvd. started overnight. The building is at the centre of a row of eight townhouses. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The fire started around 2 a.m., according to Lloyd Currie, a division commander with Halifax Fire and Emergency.

He didn't know the nature of the family's injuries.

When firefighters arrived at 186 Princess Margaret Blvd., all three floors of the townhouse were ablaze. The building is at the centre of a row of eight townhouses.

No one in any of the other units were injured, although one firefighter at the scene did hurt his back.

Currie said the fire was serious.

"Firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours, we had approximately 40 firefighters there and about eight units," he said.

Currie said the townhouse where the fire started had extensive damage, and the two units on each side had smoke and water damage.

"The centre unit has heavy fire damage to all three floors. Basically it was completely gutted," he said.

The fire is now out and investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family.