An afternoon fire at a Dartmouth residence on Pleasant Street burned out the upper back half of the building.

Crews arrived at the multi-unit house Thursday after a call about flames outside an upper level apartment.

Jim Martell, acting division commander with Halifax Fire, said crews arrived to find the back deck and stairs in flames.

Martell said firefighters discovered the fire had spread inside one of the apartments but they were able to put it out quickly.

It wasn't easy fighting the fire on a hot, humid day.

"The heat was definitely a factor. The amount of time they could actually physically work was cut over half. They had to work for a short period of time and come out and rest. We rotated crews through quickly," said Martell.

The cause isn't known, but Martell said they do know it started on the exterior of the building. There was no sign of a barbeque so he said that's been ruled out.

While nobody was home at the time of the fire, Martell said a dog was found alive and in good condition and taken out of the building by fire crews. The animal is now safe.

Electrical wiring has been compromised, making it unsafe for tenants to return to their homes for the time being.

Fire officials will continue to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.