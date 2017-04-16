Fire departments around Nova Scotia are having a busy weekend fighting small brush and grass fires, and firefighters are reminding homeowners to pay attention to restrictions on burning when cleaning up properties.

Saturday saw the Stewiacke fire department being pulled in three different directions at once, according to fire Chief Brent Murdock.

His team was on its way to support the Shubenacadie fire department for a large brush fire in the Milford area.

"Department of Natural Resources [was there] with them, and three departments, and we went to assist them, and on the way there we got paged to two more," Murdock said.

Murdock said homeowners often think they can control the fire, but windy days can cause the fire to get out of hand quickly.

"The one we were on, it was somebody was burning something and it kind of got away, and the wind took it. Before you know it, it's spread over the whole field. The field we were on, I think I'm going to say was two or three acres, or more," he said.

Cooler weather Sunday

Sunday the weather cooled and showers were in the forecast, but Murdock said the ground was still quite dry.

In the Halifax area, Dennis Pitts, an acting division commander with Halifax Fire, said crews received several calls for brush or grass fires Saturday.

"Because the wind was up a little bit yesterday, we'll see more of a call volume in that regard, because the fire gets away from people," Pitts said.

In most of the province, fires are permitted between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. In Halifax, fires are permitted between 7 p.m. and midnight.