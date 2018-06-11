Fire crews back in Cole Harbour, N.S., woods to monitor fire

Fire crews went back into the woods near Cole Harbour, N.S., at first light Monday morning to battle a fire that forced the evacuation of 10 homes overnight.

The fire is burning on between six to eight hectares in an area south of Bissett Lake. It's thought to have started near the Salt Marsh Trail in Cole Harbour.

CBC reporters Brett Ruskin and Paul Palmeter, sent to the area, said they couldn't see any signs of smoke early Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement that said people near or down wind from the fire in the Cole Harbour area may experience smoke and elevated air pollution levels.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," reads the statement.

The national weather service said conditions on Monday are expected to remain dry due to a high-pressure system over the region.

It warned that winds are expected to pick up near noon from the north and reach up to 20 km/h with a slight risk of rain.

The wind is expected to die down overnight with temperatures dropping down to single digits bringing the possibility of frost.

Fire crews in position on Bissett Road in Cole Harbour Monday morning. The chilly and calm morning means flare-ups are unlikely, but crews are here just in case. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews monitored the fire overnight at the south end of Astral Drive, Beaver Crescent and Lakeridge Crescent.

At first, as many as 75 to 100 homes were evacuated, however, most people were allowed to return at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Those allowed to return home were also told to stay alert and be prepared to leave once again with five minutes notice.

The people living in 10 homes that were not allowed to return were all on Astral Drive.