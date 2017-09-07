Rev. Wallace Smith Sr. is gearing up to welcome parishioners and visitors to the newly renovated sanctuary at St. Thomas United Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., this weekend.

The church, which has been the centre of community life for a century, was heavily damaged by fire in March.

Rededication of sanctuary

The church's grand reopening happens this weekend with a three-day celebration starting Friday night. The weekend will include a gospel concert, carnival, special church services and more. The sanctuary will be rededicated Sunday afternoon.

"I am really, really excited about the reopening of our sanctuary especially … and I'm looking forward to all the activities we have planned for the weekend," said Smith, the church's pastor for 16 years.

"So, we're just trying to excite the people, and especially the young people, because it just seems like, you know, they don't have a whole lot of places to go to do stuff. So we just decided to do stuff that would be beneficial for them as well as for us that are older."

Packed to the rafters

On an average Sunday, St. Thomas United Baptist welcomes between 500 and 600 people. This Sunday, Smith hopes to fill close to 1,000 seats.

"The sanctuary, it's amazing, and we're looking forward to having our first reopening of it and worshipping and praising the Lord and giving thanks for God for His blessings," Smith said.

St. Thomas United Baptist Church in North Preston was heavily damaged by a fire in March. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

'I just want to see a spirit-filled church'

Myrna Provo has attended the church for about 60 years. She said she can't wait to attend the two special church services on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to a good time," the 78-year-old said. "I just want to see a spirit-filled church. That's what I'm looking for, a spirit-filled church."

Provo has served with many of the church's ministries. She is president of the church's Women's Missionary Society.

"I just feel so happy, so joyful when I go to the church. The only way I wouldn't be in church, I would have to be so sick that I had to be bedridden."

Samuel Provo-Benoit, third from the left, sings with Hailey Smith, Reynaldo Dames and Micah Smith. (Submitted)

After the fire, hundreds of church members moved to the North Preston Community Centre gym across the street for Sunday services. The congregation returned to the church for their first service on Aug. 13. That day, about 20 people got baptized.

Parishioner Adam Cain said he's grateful that other local churches offered their spaces to St. Thomas United Baptist and took special offerings to help with repairs.

"Everyone just rallied around us and made sure that we had everything that we needed and constantly keep checking in with us," Cain said. "When the tough things happen, we come together and support each other just like we always have."

'Like moving back home'

Samuel Provo-Benoit is a member of the music ministry and youth group. He said moving back into the sanctuary feels "like moving back home."

The day the church burned, Provo-Benoit said, "everyone was saying the same thing: 'It felt like our home was on fire, that we were displaced out of our home, our actual physical home that we live because we spend so much time at the church.'"

All of the weekend events are open to the public.

St. Thomas Baptist Church grand reopening events:

Friday, Sept. 8

6:30 p.m.: Gospel concert featuring various North Preston artists

Saturday, Sept. 9

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Prayer brunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Bible games and scavenger hunt

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: BBQ

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Carnival at the North Preston Community Centre

6:30 p.m.: Drive-in movie at North Preston Community Centre

Sunday, Sept. 10

11 a.m.: Church service with the Hallelujah Praise Choir and Rev. John Twymon, pastor, Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Ohio

3 p.m.: Church service with combined choir and Rev. Rhonda Britton, pastor, Cornwallis Street Baptist Church, Halifax