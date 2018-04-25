Warm, dry weather leads to burn bans around N.S.

With the warm, spring weather making its way to Nova Scotia, firefighters are reminding people to check if there are any burn bans in place before burning.

Parts of the province already have burn bans in place this week, while the rest of Nova Scotia is under restrictions.

Joe MacDonald, Barneys River District Fire Department chief, said most of Pictou County's fire departments were dealing with grass fires on Tuesday.

"A grass fire is nothing to be fooled around with because it can take your house out or it can spread quickly into your homes, your buildings … and cause considerable damage," MacDonald said.

"Even if they say it's OK to burn, use some common sense. If it's really dry outside and windy and that stuff, you should not burn. The grass right now, when it's not green, it dries out really, really quick and a little, small fire can change within seconds."

Burn restrictions

During the wildfire risk season from March 15 to Oct. 15, the province updates a map detailing that day's burn restrictions and residents are required to check before igniting a fire within 300 metres of the woods.

Nova Scotia's 18 counties will be listed as safe to burn, no burning, or a restriction burn day.

Domestic brush burning or campfires are never allowed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

But some municipalities may have a burning restriction that overrules the province's restrictions, so people should also check their municipal bylaws.

MacDonald said people should make sure any burning piles are small and contained and that they have some kind of fire suppression, like buckets of water or a hose, nearby in case the fire spreads.

If someone is unsure whether they should burn something, they can also call and ask their local fire department, he said.

"But better yet, [do] not burn at all."

Along with checking the website, people can also call 1-855-564-BURN (2876) to find out if burning is allowed in their area.