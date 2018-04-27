Apartment building fire leaves residents homeless in Bible Hill

Several families are homeless after a fire ripped through a 12-unit apartment building in Bible Hill, N.S., on Friday.

Fire crews responded to the call at 23 Brooklyn Dr. at 12:30 p.m. All residents managed to escape and are accounted for. Fire officials said there were no injuries.

Bible Hill Fire Brigade Chief Joey Bisson said the entire front of the three-storey building was engulfed in flames reaching from the third storey to the roof as the first two trucks arrived.

"From that point it was just spreading rapidly."

Bible Hill Fire Brigade Chief Joey Bisson said the building's third storey and roof were fully engulfed when the first two trucks arrived on scene. (CBC)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by mid-afternoon, in part by using an aerial truck to "drown out the top of fire," said Bisson. The building's roof was extensively damaged and eventually collapsed as crews monitored the scene for hot spots or flareups.

Bisson said it's too soon to know how the fire started, although he said it appears to have started in the front of the building. Firefighters from just about every fire department in Colchester County also responded to the call, said Bisson.