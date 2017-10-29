One of the oldest houses in the Nova Scotia village of Bible Hill burned this morning after a fire broke out at about 6 a.m.

"It was one of the oldest houses in the village," said Bible Hill Fire Brigade Chief Joe Bisson of the big, old stately home on Main Street.

No one was hurt in the fire.

"The only person living there was the owner of the building. That person was away," Bisson said.

It was about 10 a.m. by the time firefighters got the blaze under control, he said.

"There's heavy, timber frames and a lot of places for the fire to go."

The cause hasn't yet been determined.

Parts of the structure are still standing but Bisson said the house is likely going to be pulled down.