'Angry fire' destroys part of Inverary Resort in Baddeck

An early morning fire has destroyed the main building of the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., which contained a dining room, kitchen, reception area and some rooms.

The cabins at the resort and other guest accommodations appear to have been spared.

The fire started started around 2 a.m., Thursday, according to the Darren Macauly, fire chief with the Baddeck Volunteer Fire Department.

It took several fire departments a few hours to put out the blaze. (Submitted by Tina Emi)

He said when the fire department arrived the building was already covered in flames.

"A raging fire," he said, "A room full of fire with flames going through the roof."

Macauly said no one was injured.

But four other fire departments had to be called in to fight the blaze. Even then it still took hours to subdue the fire. He said the fire department is still on the scene putting out hot spots.

"The main structure of the complex is burnt, is down, is toast," said Macauly.

Tina Emi lives near the resort she arrived at the scene around 3 a.m.

After burning for several hours the main building collapsed. (Submitted by Tina Emi)

"Never in my entire life have I seen anything that will ever compare to this and will hopefully ever compare to this," Emi said in a phone interview.

"It was destruction. You know, you hear people say an angry fire. It was an angry fire. It was the most devastating, destructive force I have ever seen in my entire life. You were watching the embers go up and actually rafters and everything they would come down periodically."

Macauly said it is too early to tell the exact cause of the fire but it appears to have started in the kitchen area.