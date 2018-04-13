Fire crews report 'a number of explosions' at Harrietsfield garage fire

An auto body repair shop in the Harrietsfield area of Halifax is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Harrietsfield Auto Services a around 2 a.m. There was no one in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Mike Blackburn, division commander for Halifax fire, said the building was fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived. He said 55 firefighters responded.

About 55 firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the Harrietsfield fire Friday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Blackburn said fighting a fire at an auto body shop full of flammable chemicals brings its own set of challenges.

"Anything that's tagged auto body, you're always worried about any kind of accelerants, which there would be numerous," he said.

"We had a number of explosions throughout the night ... we're not even sure what they were but I would guess they would have been acetylene and oxygen and every kind of paint thinner or paint products you could think of."

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at Harrietsfield Auto Services a around 2 a.m. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

He said the heat from the fire was so intense that fire crews had to cool down one of their own vehicles parked near the structure.

Old Sambro Road is closed between Nita Lane and Duggan Lane until further notice.