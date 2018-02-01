A 24-year-old man was arraigned in Bridgewater provincial court Thursday in connection with a fire that gutted five businesses in the town's downtown area last October.

Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Chris Hansen said Adrian Hunt faces charges of arson while a property was inhabited and break and enter.

Hunt, who is from Greenfield, in Queens County, was arrested yesterday, according to a news release from Bridgewater police.

Fire crews work to extinguish flames. (Bronte James/CKBW)

The fire on King Street started around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. It began on the ground floor where Big Daddy's Wholesale store and the marijuana dispensary Green Way were located. The fire then spread to other businesses.

It took firefighters hours to put out the fire.

The investigation into the fire is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgewater Police or Crime Stoppers.

The accused will be back in court on March 23 for election and plea.