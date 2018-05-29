Antique store pulls Nazi symbols from shelves after backlash

A Halifax antique store has pulled Nazi memorabilia from its shelves after backlash from members of the Jewish community who say racist relics shouldn't be sold.

Finer Things Antiques on Quinpool Road carried badges and medals emblazoned with swastikas. They were displayed in a glass case among other military antiques from the Second World War.

On Tuesday, the store's owner, Jack Craft, said the items will be returned to the collector who owns them.

Peggy Walt first noticed the items over the weekend, and said she was shocked and saddened to see the reminders of the Holocaust for sale.

Her husband, Shimon Walt, had several family members who were sent to concentration camps and never came back.

"I wanted [the store owner] to understand the effect of those objects in his store for sale, and I think that he listened and I'm really thankful for that," said Peggy Walt.

The Nazi souvenirs were stored in a glass case at the back of the store. Craft says they will return to the collector who owns them. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

In a statement posted on social media, Craft apologized to the Walts.

"All items with a swastika have been removed and we sincerely regret having been the cause of so much discomfort and distress," wrote Craft. "We have no intentions of allowing that to happen again ... Our interest is not in dividing or hurting, and it has become apparent that we have done both of these things."

Craft said he's always carried military items because "after all, we are a town steeped in military history and tradition." He said he tries to present "a fair and balanced cross section" of military relics.

"But simply because we see things from that perspective does not mean everyone does, and that is where our view is flawed," wrote Craft.

Shimon and Peggy Walt say they're happy with Craft's response and hope to meet him soon. (Emma Smith/CBC)

The Walts said earlier this week that they wouldn't visit the store as long as the items were for sale. Now, they've invited Craft to meet for coffee and talk more.

"The more we talk, the more we'll understand each other," said Shimon Walt. "I think it's good and I think it's a conversation that will take place maybe across the country, not only here in Halifax in a small store on Quinpool Road."