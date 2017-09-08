CBC Nova Scotia's Do Crew will be at the Pond Playhouse in Halifax on Sept. 16 to help shine some props in need of a little TLC.

The Theatre Arts Guild (TAG) has operated in Halifax since 1931, and is completely run by volunteers.

It produces four to five live shows per year, from dramas to comedies.

TAG's home is the Pond Playhouse, a 90-seat theatre with its own lighting and sound equipment, a soon-to-be-built set workshop and many costumes and props.

The Do Crew will help with the upkeep of some special props by hand-polishing silver tea sets using good, old-fashioned elbow grease.

Event details

A tea party will follow as well as a tour of the Pond Playhouse.

Here's what you need to know for this month's Do Crew:

Who's needed? Eight volunteers.

What will they be doing? Polishing silver tea set items by hand.

Where? Pond Playhouse at 6 Parkhill Rd. in Halifax.

When? Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To volunteer at this event, please email Information Morning's Louise Renault at docrewns@cbc.ca.