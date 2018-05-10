Municipalities across province warned of risky fiscal status
Provincial audit of municipal financial conditions flags concerns in 13 categories
A number of towns in Nova Scotia continue to have fiscal challenges, according to the latest provincial assessment.
The financial condition index measures the municipalities in 13 different categories, including uncollected taxes, budget deficits, reliance on government transfers or a single business and the amount of savings that a municipality has on hand.
Lockeport's mayor, George Harding, insists the town's financial situation has improved over the past three years, saying Clearwater Seafoods, the main employer, has just invested $1 million.
"It appears that Clearwater is not going to go away any time soon," said Harding.
He added that using even a minimum amount of savings, or reserves, for capital projects in small communities can trigger warnings from the financial index.
"I think it [the index] serves larger units better, but it's still a useful tool for our council to review."
Mulgrave received four red flags and two yellow ones. The town tried to amalgamate with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, but pulled out of the process when Guysborough officials said they would oppose the move.
Concerns about small communities such as Mulgrave and Lockeport have been raised before, but the latest assessment also shows three red flags and three yellow ones for Yarmouth, one of the province's larger towns, with 6,500 people.
Yarmouth mayor not worried
Red-flag concerns for Yarmouth cover budget deficits, the amount of reserves and a decrease in the town's tax base. Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said town officials take note of the information provided, but she's not worried.
"It doesn't matter how much money you have in reserve if you aren't spending any of it on your infrastructure," said Mood. "If you do what we're doing and fix it as you go, then you're not digging the hole any deeper."
Most of the rural municipalities had fewer fiscal concerns, with the exception of Guysborough and Digby, which both had three red flags each.
The only municipality with no red or yellow flags is the Municipality of the County of Kings.