Seven months after being sentenced to three years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Glenn Francis Dunbar is being released to a halfway house.

Dunbar pleaded guilty last year in Halifax provincial court to one count of fraud for stealing from people who had trusted him to invest their life savings to secure their financial future.

Dunbar's victims included CBC sportscaster John Hancock, his wife, Roberta, and their daughter.

In its decision to release Dunbar — a former financial adviser — on day parole, the Parole Board of Canada said he was a low-risk to reoffend.

The board said Dunbar's victims lost about $828,500 in a Ponzi-type scheme.

The Hancocks said they lost over $1 million, but Dunbar only admitted to taking about a quarter of that.

John and Roberta Hancock said they lost more than $1 million. (CBC)

In addition to his prison sentence, Dunbar was ordered to have no control over other people's money or property for a period of 10 years.

As a condition of his release, Dunbar is required to report all his financial matters to his parole officer. He's also required to undergo mental-health counselling to help with his depression and other issues.

Dunbar has also been ordered to have no contact with the Hancocks or any of his other victims.

The Hancocks reached an out-of-court settlement with Quadrus Investment Services, which was Dunbar's employer. He was also fined $350,000 by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission.