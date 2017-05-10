Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives say they will bring back a refundable film tax credit if elected May 30.
Leader Jamie Baillie says the Tories will spend $34 million to revive it.
Baillie says his party will work to restore the film and TV industry that was set back when the Liberals axed the tax two years ago. He says the industry needs a stable tax credit model.
Baillie says it will be predictable and will win back the confidence of the film industry. He didn't say what percentage of labour costs would be covered by his plan but said it would be in the range of the former film tax credit.
Last week, the provincial NDP made a similar campaign pledge to reinstate the film tax credit.
Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is taking his campaign to Cape Breton today for meetings with seniors, while NDP Leader Gary Burrill and Baillie are staying close to the Halifax area.
