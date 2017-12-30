Police say they are investigating after a TV journalist was heckled with a misogynistic taunt while reporting live from a Halifax bar.

CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts told her Twitter followers she was fine on Friday after what she described as an offensive phrase was hurled at her during the station's 6 p.m. broadcast.

During a live hit at a local bar tonight, something offensive was said to me and it went on the air. I want everyone to know that I am fine and I thank you all for your support. I will be pursuing this further. — @HeatherButtsCTV

Butts was doing a live hit from Pint Public House in Halifax where fans were watching a world junior hockey championship game when the incident occurred.

A recording shows a man who approaches Butts and appears to make a crude gesture while calling out a sexually explicit phrase.

Butts turned around and continued with her report, later acknowledging the on-air incident in a tweet, saying she "will be pursuing this further."

Staff Sgt. Greg Mason of Halifax Regional Police says officers have followed up on a complaint regarding the broadcast and are waiting to hear if the complainant wants to proceed with the investigation.

Two CBC reporters in Halifax have faced similar behaviour in recent weeks. One of those incidents was reported to police.