The operator of the ferry between Yarmouth, N.S., and Portland, Maine, wants to add an extra month of service this coming season.

Bay Ferries Ltd. president Mark MacDonald told a committee of the Nova Scotia Legislature Tuesday the company plans to start service June 1. It is also negotiating with officials in Portland to extend the season to mid-October, in an effort to capture more of the fall market.

"This is something we've talked quite a bit to the industry about and the sense that we get is that there is more potential business there by going a little bit further into October than there is going earlier beyond the 1st of June," MacDonald told reporters after the committee.

Service didn't start last season until June 15 because of delays associated with Bay Ferries taking over the service from Nova Star Cruises. The season ended Oct. 1.

The province pulled the plug on Nova Star in 2015 amid mounting bills, eventually selecting Bay Ferries as its successor.

The first two years of the Bay Ferries service is expected to cost the Nova Scotia government around $32 million.

No ridership projections

Although the company is hoping to carry more passengers as a result of the longer season, MacDonald refused to offer a target for ridership.

"We're very careful about making projections because many things can happen, but we're trying very hard to make the numbers as strong as they can be," he said.

Last season a total of 35,551 passengers rode the Cat, well below the almost 60,000 people Nova Star carried during its best season.

Donald Trump

MacDonald is also lobbying authorities in the United States to allow passengers to pre-clear customs in Yarmouth rather than when they disembark in Portland.

He said that would free up space now needed for cars lining up, and would also make life easier for those heading home to the U.S. who would be able to simply drive away once they landed in Portland.

But he called that a long-term goal that likely won't happen in time for this season. Part of the uncertainty has to do with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

"I don't make any predictions on that," he said. "There was a recently announced initiative between the governments very much encouraging customs pre-clearance, but I can't speak to what's going to happen to that as government changes."