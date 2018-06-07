Rural reality: What ER closures mean for fentanyl overdoses

The arrival of fentanyl in Shelburne County, N.S., highlights a fearful reality for those in rural areas — whether the emergency room in Shelburne will be open if someone overdoses.

And the executive director of SHYFT Youth Services says he worries that the extra travel time could have dire consequences.

If Roseway Hospital's emergency room were closed, patients would have to travel to either Liverpool or Yarmouth for treatments, Adam Dolliver said. Yarmouth is about an hour's drive away and Liverpool is more than 30 minutes away.

"If someone's overdosing, it would be really scary to have to travel that far," Dolliver said.

None of the at-risk or homeless youth his organization helps in Shelburne, Yarmouth or Digby counties have told him about whether they've been exposed to fentanyl themselves.

Adam Dolliver is the executive director of the SHYFT Youth Services Society. (Submitted photo)

But last week RCMP warned Shelburne residents to watch out for fentanyl and for cocaine that may have been laced with the powerful opioid. A woman in the town claimed to have taken the drug after which she had a series of seizures, according to Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. Officers now carry naloxone nasal spray — which acts as a temporary antidote to opioids — and they stabilized the woman until she could get treatment, Clarke said.

The incident was not the first time fentanyl has appeared on Nova Scotia's southwest shore, according to RCMP.

Getting naloxone

Dr. John Oguntade works in the addiction services department at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

He said Dolliver's concerns about emergency room closures and commute times to other hospitals could be applied to other rural regions in the province.

Emergency rooms were closed for a collective 25,125 hours in 2016-17, according to the most recent annual accountability report. Roseway Hospital accounted for 421 hours, which means it was closed for about five per cent of the year.

That said, Oguntade said he feels confident someone experiencing an overdose could reach another hospital safely if they were given naloxone quickly.

How paramedics, RCMP help

All ambulances in the province now carry naloxone, which Oguntade said might need to be administered several times during the ride.

"Especially in the case of a long-acting opioid, which fentanyl is known to be," he said.

The severity of an opioid overdose depends on how much of the opioid is consumed, Oguntade said, which would determine how frequently the temporary antidote would need to be given.

And all RCMP officers have taken training to recognize an overdose, Clarke said. She noted that officers now carry naloxone while on duty in the form of a nasal spray. Free life-saving kits are also available at pharmacies across the province.

'Lacking healthy coping mechanisms'

Dolliver said he didn't expect fentanyl to make it to his area so quickly.

He estimates about 80 per cent of his 200 clients periodically use illegal drugs. While most of them use marijuana, he said an increasing number say they use cocaine.

But he said he worries that many of those who come to SHYFT for counselling or other supports don't take the threat of fentanyl — or laced street drugs — seriously.

"All of our youth are coming from places of trauma," Dolliver said. "A lot of them have had a difficult upbringing … and are lacking healthy coping mechanisms, so they turn to drugs and alcohol."

SHYFT staff now have access to naloxone kits like this one. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

SHYFT is trying to change that attitude through education — and training clients to using naloxone.

"We had one youth who, who did tell us that he had stopped using because he was worried about fentanyl being in the drug without his knowledge," said Dolliver.

There have been six confirmed and 13 suspected opioid-related deaths in Nova Scotia this year, according to a provincial government website tracking opioid statistics.