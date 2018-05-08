First case of fentanyl seizure reported at Burnside jail

Fentanyl has found its way into a Nova Scotia correctional facility, the province's Justice Department says.

The opioid, responsible for a growing number of overdoses in the province, was seized during a routine search Feb. 9 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside, a news release said Tuesday.

It is the first confirmed case of fentanyl at a provincial jail, the department said.

A package with unknown contents was found during the search and sent to Health Canada for testing. The results, which came on May 4, confirmed the drug is fentanyl.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the incident.



The province is urging people who use street drugs not to use alone, always carry the anti-overdose medication naloxone, and call 911 if someone is in distress.