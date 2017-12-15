You can check out a live broadcast at CBC's Halifax headquarters today and help us with our Feed Nova Scotia Day.

Join the festivities in person at CBC Studio 60 for live broadcasts of Information Morning from 6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and Mainstreet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Special musical guests include Jimmy Rankin and Bill Stevenson on Information Morning and Kim Harris and Stewart Legere on Mainstreet.

CBC is located near the corner of Philip and Leppert streets, off Chebucto Road.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteers are collecting food and money outside the CBC building and at various locations throughout the Halifax area.

You can also donate online.