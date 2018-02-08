Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Thursday night he is "deeply disturbed" by allegations made against former long-time Nova Scotia MP Peter Stoffer.

Former party member Lauren Dobson-Hughes told the National Post that Stoffer had twice forced kisses on her, allegations Stoffer strongly denies in the article.

Despite taking her complaints to the party leadership, Dobson-Hughes says no formal action was taken against Stoffer.

Many, many people knew and witnessed harassment by this person. Female caucus members warned staff and each other about it (no male MP or senior staff ever warned me about another man) — @ldobsonhughes

CBC News has been unable to reach Stoffer or Dobson-Hughes.

On Twitter, Dobson-Hughes wrote that she would not answer any more questions about Stoffer.

Peter Stoffer in his former office in the Confederation Building on Parliament Hill. He has strongly denied allegations of sexual misconduct during his time as an MP. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"He got away with shocking behaviour — this piece is the tip of the iceberg and we all know it," she wrote.

"I believe the women who have come forward and I want to acknowledge their courage and strength," Singh wrote in a post Thursday evening. "It's clear our anti-harassment policies and protections for workers were insufficient and failed to appropriately deal with this behaviour."

Singh wrote that the NDP would review its policies and was committed to changing the culture in and around Parliament Hill.

"Men in position of power must take responsibility for creating safe spaces free from any form of harassment or sexual violence," he wrote.

My statement on allegations against Peter Stoffer. pic.twitter.com/bNTq7FZtIi — @theJagmeetSingh

Stoffer served as an NDP MP for 18 years, but lost the Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook seat in the 2015 election.

He later went to work for Trauma Healing Centers, an organization that helps veterans suffering from trauma such as PTSD.