A 22-year-old man has died after a crash early Thursday morning near Falmouth, N.S.

RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. on Bog Road in Mount Denson.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman who were passengers were taken to Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville. They're expected to survive.

The 22-year-old man died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man who was driving ran away, but was arrested without incident at about 9 a.m., police said.

Charges against the driver are pending, they said.

Bog Road remains closed while police continue their investigation.