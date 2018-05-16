Skip to Main Content
Woman, 28, dead, another seriously injured after dump truck crash

RCMP say the intersection at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector reopened at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman from Lower Sackville is dead and a 57-year-old Fall River woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a dump truck at an intersection in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector at 2:45 p.m.

The woman who died was a passenger in the car and the woman who was seriously injured was the driver of the car.

Police said the driver of the dump truck did not appear to be injured.

It's not clear what exactly led to the crash and the RCMP investigation into what happened is still ongoing. 

Police shut down the intersection but reopened it at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

