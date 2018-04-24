1 dead in head-on collision between antique car and pickup

A 53-year-old Colchester County woman is dead and a man was seriously injured after an antique car collided head-on Monday with a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Upper Economy, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say just before 5:30 p.m. the 1932 Terraplane was travelling east on Highway 2 when it swerved and crashed into a pickup travelling west.

The woman, from Londonderry, who was a passenger in the antique car was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 67-year-old Colchester County man driving the Terraplane was taken to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter where he remains with serious injuries.

"Weather conditions, obviously, were nice at the time but you know they'll be looking at the condition of the road," said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

"They'll look at the vehicles involved as well and no doubt conduct a mechanical inspection of the vehicles to determine if there was any mechanical issues that contributed to the collision."

The man driving the 2003 GMC Sierra truck was not injured.

Hutchinson said he couldn't confirm whether the 1932 Terraplane had seatbelts.

"That is an antique car so that's something investigators will look at to see whether or not seatbelts were in place," he said.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Hutchinson said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.