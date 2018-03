A 28-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when his car struck a utility pole in Glace Bay, N.S., according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at Glace Bay Hospital shortly afterward, police said in a news release.

The victim's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and he was alone in the car, police said.

An autopsy will be performed.