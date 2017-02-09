Friends of a Cape Breton military veterans advocate who died in a Whitney Pier fire this week say he may have gone into the burning building thinking a homeless person was inside.

The body of Vince Rigby, 52, was found by firefighters in the abandoned building during a fire on Monday evening.

Rigby was a veteran and well-known advocate with Marijuana for Trauma, a New Brunswick-headquartered company that seeks to help those with post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and other medical conditions.

Company founder Fabian Henry, a close friend of Rigby, called him a "beautiful soul" and said his loved ones can only speculate about what happened in the fire.

"Nobody really knows and we can only guess that Vince went in to see if anybody was inside a burning house in his neighborhood, like any of us would probably do, and didn't make it out somehow," Henry said.

"When you see a burning house in your neighbourhood, you think the worst, that people might be in there, like rumours of a homeless man in there. The type of guy Vince is he would have went in to see."

House was to be demolished

Cape Breton Regional Police say the fire was not suspicious and they have closed their investigation. A cause has not been released.

The building's owner, Danny Ellis, said the doors were nailed shut but a neighbor said one door was kicked open last week. Ellis was planning to demolish the house and build low income housing on the property.

Henry noted Rigby was one of the people in Cape Breton who fought to have the federal government reopen the Veterans Affairs office in Sydney.

"He was a proud supporter and a voice for us all."

He said Rigby approached him two years ago to ask about opening a Marijuana for Trauma centre in Sydney, and he "couldn't imagine a better guy to lead the charge for us."

Joe MacGillivary (left) and Vince Rigby. Rigby helped launch the Marijuana for Trauma office in Sydney. (Contributed)

Like others in the group, Henry said Rigby suffered from PTSD. He said Rigby's family had to cope with his PTSD and they need support now from the community and Veterans Affairs.

Joe Bisson runs the Marijuana for Trauma office in Sydney and was close to Rigby. He said helping people with PTSD was a priority for Rigby.

"He would sit and talk to them," he said. "And whether it was an explanation of what medical things are available or medicines that will work. He was a walking, talking hero."