Fire officials are investigating a fire on Seaview Drive in North Sydney, N.S.

The North Sydney Volunteer Fire Department was called out around noon on Thursday, the fire chief said.

Firefighters found the body of a man in his 60s inside.

There was no one else in the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The case has not been referred to the Cape Breton Regional Police, a spokesperson said Friday.

