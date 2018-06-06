Fatal Dartmouth fire likely caused by 'careless use of smoking materials'

A fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., apartment building last month that claimed the life of one person was likely caused by the "careless use of smoking materials," according to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Investigators say the fire started near a couch in the living room of a third-floor apartment on Primrose Street. Fire officials can't be certain of the cause because the damage was too extensive.

The May 19 fire put 150 people out of their homes.

At least six units were destroyed, the fire department's deputy chief, Roy Hollett, said in the days following the fire. Many others suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire officials warn to be vigilant when disposing of smoking materials.