Two people are dead after separate crashes in Nova Scotia yesterday.

One person died on Highway 101 near Windsor after a single vehicle crash near Falmouth, N.S.

It's not clear what happened in that crash because the RCMP have released few details about it.

The section of road between Exits 7 and 8 was closed while police investigated.

Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old man from Queens County was killed in a crash on Highway 14. That road connects Chester and Windsor.

The vehicle he was driving collided, head-on, with one driven by a woman from West Hants at about 5 p.m on Tuesday. The woman has been taken to hospital and she is expected to survive. That portion of road was re-opened at 1:30 this morning.

Many roads across Nova Scotia are covered in ice this morning with reports of a vehicle off the road on Highway 103. RCMP say there have been at least 14 crashes due to icy roads in the Halifax region since 1:30 this morning.

The entire province is under a special weather statement from Environement Canada, warning of black ice conditions.

"Please take extra caution during the early morning commute," warned the national weather service.

Poor road conditions have closed all schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board.