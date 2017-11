A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash outside of Springhill, N.S., early this morning.

RCMP say they were called to Connector Road, off Highway 104, around 1:30 a.m., where they found a truck that had gone off the road and struck some trees.

Police have not released the man's name or age. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The road was closed to allow for a collision analyst to examine the area.

RCMP expect it will re-open around 10:30 a.m.