A 49-year-old woman from Jeddore on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore is dead after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 107 near Porters Lake.

Halifax RCMP were called to the scene of the crash just before 3:30 p.m. According to an RCMP news release, a small car travelling east lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, colliding with a westbound vehicle.

The woman driving the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. The male passenger in her car was injured, although police haven't said how severely. He was taken to hospital.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.

All three had to be extracted from their vehicles.

Highway 107 remained closed until 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it was snowing at the time and roads were slippery.