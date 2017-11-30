A man from Glace Bay has died in a two-vehicle collision on the Sydney-Glace Bay highway.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release the victim was travelling toward Sydney around 7:15 a.m. Thursday when his vehicle collided with another heading the other way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened close to Cape Breton University and the Marconi Campus of NSCC. Traffic is typically heavy in that area.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The highway was reduced to one lane in either direction while emergency services were on the scene. Investigators remain at the location and motorists are cautioned to expect delays.