A 29-year-old man has died after his ATV flipped in Digby County, N.S., early Saturday evening.

The man was on Morganville Road at about 5:30 p.m.when his ATV turned over, RCMP said.

The man, who is from Little River, was fatally injured in the collision.

Police have not released his name.

An investigation into the incident continues.

This is at least the fifth death involving ATVs in Nova Scotia since the spring.

A 50-year-old man was killed in Tatamagouche in May when he lost control of his ATV and ended up in a ditch.

Two people died in ATV crashes in July — a 40-year-old man, who was a passenger on an ATV, died near Amherst on Canada Day when the driver lost control, and a 29-year-old man died after his ATV struck a car July 2 in Iona, Cape Breton.

In August, a five-year-old boy died after being pinned under an ATV in Pictou County.