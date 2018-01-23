A suspicious death in Dartmouth's north end on Sunday morning has been ruled a homicide, Halifax Regional Police say.

Police have identified the victim as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke.

The medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that the death was a homicide.

Police were called to an apartment at 3 Farthington Place at 4 a.m. on Sunday in Dartmouth's Highfield Park area. When they arrived, the woman was found dead in one of the units.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police remain on scene at the apartment building and said the investigation is ongoing.

Homicide and forensic identification officers expect to be there for "an undetermined but lengthy period of time," said Halifax police spokesperson Const. Carol MacIsaac.

No suspects have been identified, she said.

Sunday's homicide was the second that occurred in the area over the weekend. On Friday night, 42-year-old Derek Miles died just two blocks away on Pinecrest Drive.

MacIsaac said there is nothing to indicate that the two homicides are connected, but said they aren't ruling it out either.

The deaths are the first two homicides of 2018 in the Halifax region, she said.