A Nova Scotia woman who was able to have family sleepovers in her hospital room while pregnant and on bed rest is celebrating a movement to encourage more Canadian hospitals to switch to 24/7 visiting hours.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement (CFHI) released a list of hospitals adopting policies that strive to give patients access to their loved ones around the clock.

In Nova Scotia, CFHI listed only two: the IWK Health Centre in Halifax and the Harbour View Hospital in Sydney Mines, N.S..

Catherine Gunn, who lived at the IWK for nine weeks, said having her husband and 20-month-old son visit whenever they could really reduced the stress of her lengthy hospital stay.

"You forget about the reason why you're there," she told the CBC's Information Morning.

The CFHI list comes about a year after the foundation launched a campaign called Better Together, which promoted the benefits of open visiting policies in hospitals, including fewer medication errors, reduced falls and fewer re-admissions.

Catherine Gunn says having her family members visit whenever they could really reduced the stress of her hospital stay. (CBC News)

Able to read bedtime stories

Gunn was in hospital for nine weeks while waiting to give birth, but she was rarely alone during that time.

"I was able to read stories to my son and do the day-to-day," she said.

She said her husband and toddler would arrive every evening and order dinner from the hospital menu.

On weekends, hospital staff would roll a crib and cot into her room so they could have family sleepovers.

The extra effort to keep the family unit together made things "a little more normal," said Gunn.

Had to leave baby behind in ICU

Three days after her baby was born, eight weeks premature, Gunn was discharged. But the baby had to spend four more weeks in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Gunn said she didn't have the option to stay with her infant overnight.

Instead, she would typically spend 16 hours a day in the hospital with her newborn before returning home to sleep.

But changes are coming to the IWK to allow new mothers to stay with their babies in intensive care, Gunn said.

Changes coming to bring families together

Jocelyn Vine, vice-president of patient care and chief nurse executive at the IWK, said construction on new intensive care units is set to begin.

"Not all our space is 100 per cent as family-centred as we want it to be, but we're constantly renovating and working towards that kind of space," she said.

Vine said research shows that both patients and their families benefit from closer contact during a hospital stay, so staff work hard to accommodate.

"We do work very closely with families to figure out what works for them," she said.