Family of 7 homeless after fire guts Glace Bay house

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One has been taken to hospital.

Fire chief says South Street fire so intense it melted siding on nearby home

Wendy Martin · CBC News ·
Firefighters in Glace Bay work to extinguish the fire on South Street. (John Chant/Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department)

A family of seven was left homeless after a fire destroyed their two-storey home in Glace Bay, N.S., Friday afternoon.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on South Street shortly after 1 p.m. The father was working out of town and four of the five children were at school. 

The mother was at home with their four-year-old and went to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A neighbour took in the children, who range from four to 17. 

The Canadian Red Cross put the family up in a hotel for the weekend while they figure out what to do next.

Glace Bay fire Chief John Chant said the fire was so intense, it melted the siding off a house 20 metres away. Another nearby house and shed were also damaged.

Chant said the fire is under investigation.

The fire was intense, according to Chief John Chant. (John Chant/Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department)
