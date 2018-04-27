Family of 7 homeless after fire guts Glace Bay house

A family of seven was left homeless after a fire destroyed their two-storey home in Glace Bay, N.S., Friday afternoon.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on South Street shortly after 1 p.m. The father was working out of town and four of the five children were at school.

The mother was at home with their four-year-old and went to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A neighbour took in the children, who range from four to 17.

The Canadian Red Cross put the family up in a hotel for the weekend while they figure out what to do next.

Glace Bay fire Chief John Chant said the fire was so intense, it melted the siding off a house 20 metres away. Another nearby house and shed were also damaged.

Chant said the fire is under investigation.