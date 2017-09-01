The family of murdered Nova Scotia businessman James (Jim) Matthews is reflecting on his kindness, enthusiasm and love of people as they mourn his untimely death.

Matthews's body was discovered in his Sydney, N.S., apartment Aug. 29. He was 54.

Donna Matthews-Hicks and Beth Harbin were Matthews's younger sisters in a family of six girls and one boy.

The siblings have gathered in Harbin's home in Sydney Mines.

Harbin said the days since Matthews's death have been "highly emotional."

"You can't help but smile," she said. "We were blessed with a beautiful life with our brother.

"There's a great deal of sadness, there's tremendous pain, but we are unified and we'll stick together. It's like a matchstick: one can be broken and seven can't."

Remembering his spirit

Matthews was a founding partner in the investment firm Matthews McDonough.

In recent years, he bought property in Sydney with a view to helping revitalize the downtown core.

The body of James (Jim) Matthews was found in his Sydney apartment on Aug. 29. (Submitted)

Matthews-Hicks said his enthusiasm for the project was contagious, and "people always felt better when Jim was around."

"He had a spirit about him that, even though his body's gone, his spirit's going to be in us forever," she said tearfully. "We just want people to focus on how great he was and even if he was here, he really would find something positive in it, that people could feel comforted and be happy."

Beloved big brother

The women recalled their brother telling them often that "angry makes you ugly."

"Every time in the last three days that I began to feel angry, I can hear his voice telling me, 'Angry makes you ugly,'" Harbin said.

"And I think that's why I just want to focus on the amazing man he was and the gifts he's given everybody and I want to live in his example and I want to make him proud of me."

James (Jim) Matthews was the third youngest in a family of seven. He is pictured, second from left in back row, with his six sisters and his father. (Submitted)

No arrests have been made in Matthews's homicide. Cape Breton Regional Police said Friday they "are not in a position" to release details about the investigation, but don't feel there's a risk to the public.

In addition to his sisters, Matthews is survived by his partner of 31 years, Stephen Couban of Halifax.

Matthews's funeral will be Monday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. in Trinity Anglican Church on Queen Street in Sydney Mines.