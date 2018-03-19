Family physicians in Nova Scotia are the latest group to benefit from the government's end-of-fiscal-year spending spree.

The McNeil government is offering doctors a pay and incentive package worth $39.6 million — $18.2 million of which is coming from an arbitration award from a long-standing dispute over offshore royalties.

Part of the funding — $13.9 million — will go toward increasing amounts for fee-for-service and the alternative payment plan for family doctors.

Every visit from a patient under the age of 65 will now earn doctors $36, instead of the current rate of $31.72. For patients over 65, doctors will earn $44.54, up from the current $40.26 charge.

Dr. Tim Holland, president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, called the incentives a first step in solving the province's health-care challenges, including doctor recruitment and retention efforts.