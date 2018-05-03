Even more Nova Scotians waiting to get family doctor, despite incentive program

There are more Nova Scotians waiting for a family doctor today than there were two months ago.

That's despite of a new incentive program the province rolled out in April.

The department is offering doctors $150 for every new patient they sign up. Since the incentive program started at the beginning of April, 882 Nova Scotians have found a family doctor.

"There are almost 900 patients, who didn't previously have a family physician, that are attached through this incentive program," said Health Minister Randy Delorey.

That may be true, but the actual numbers paint a less rosy picture.

According to stats provided by the Nova Scotia Health Authority, on March 1 there were 44,158 Nova Scotians waiting on the registry to find a family doctor.

Today, that number sits at 44,673 Nova Scotians. So, no matter how you rate the success of the incentive program there are more patients waiting for a doctor now than when it began.

Under the province's new incentive plan doctors receive a $150 signing bonus for every new patient they take on. (Goodluz/Shutterstock)

"We know that there are lots of Nova Scotians still in need and we're going to continue the work to improve the situation," the minister said.

Under the terms of the incentive program, a doctor who accepts the $150 signing bonus must agree to keep that patient for at least a year.

However, nothing prevents a doctor from reducing his or her patient list at any time.

The province has also upped the amount of money it will pay a doctor for each office visit.

Delorey said he's happy with the number of physicians who've taken advantage of the program.

"There is almost 180 physicians that participated and saw value in this initiative in the first month," he said.