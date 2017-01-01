A Spryfield mother who looked forward to delighting her daughter with the gift she wanted most for Christmas is still waiting for it to show up, two weeks after they were told Canada Post completed a doorstep delivery.

In early December, April Lawton began tracking a parcel sent from her daughter's father in Victoria, B.C. The gift was a unique special effects makeup kit, purchased from a studio in Los Angeles.

Lawton, a barber, says they knew their daughter Shelby Lawton would be overjoyed, especially because she only sees her dad once a year.

"Really honestly, nobody else besides a 13-year-old girl that has a weird enjoyment in special effects makeup — nobody else would have any use for the kits in this box," she said. "It's a really rare art form."

'Not protocol'

The parcel was insured and was to be delivered to Lawton's father's home because she knew someone would be home. They never saw the parcel, she says, despite being told it was delivered to his doorstep on Dec. 19.

Lawton says there was no note or delivery slip. After many calls, a Canada Post representative phoned them back.

April Lawton says her 13-year-old daughter Shelby has a passion for special effects makeup and would have been overjoyed to receive this specially-ordered makeup kit from Los Angeles. (Submitted by April Lawton)

The representative said they would check with the driver, she said.

"He said, 'No, he just left it on the doorstep. Not protocol,'" Lawton explained.

"[He said] they're not supposed to do, but sometimes they just leave them because they have so much on their plate."

Doorstep delivery acceptable

In an email, Canada Post spokesperson Darcia Kmet says doorstep delivery is acceptable if it's sheltered from weather, can't be seen by passersby, if a signature isn't required, or if the sender instructs otherwise.

"The practice of dropping a parcel in a safe location when customers are away is common one for all delivery companies, and in many cases it's directed by the merchants," said Kmet.

"Customers will be notified their item has been safe dropped either via tracking or a notification card left in the mailbox."

Insurance payout will take weeks

Lawton says they assume the parcel is stolen. She's posted on Facebook and Kijiji, appealing to anyone who may have taken it to give it back. If she sees it for sale online, Lawton says she'll call the police.

"It just kills me that someone has it and they have no use for it," Lawton said. "She knows what happened, that someone obviously stole it. She was pretty upset."

Lawton says they've been told it will take weeks before their insurance policy payout comes through.