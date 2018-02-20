A Nova Scotia man who submitted fake reference letters to court in an apparent attempt to avoid further jail time has instead been handed 16 months probation and community service for the act.

Kurt Alan MacLennan, of Glace Bay, was sentenced in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of mischief.

The charge stems from a 2016 court appearance, when MacLennan was ordered jailed after he had breached his probation on charges of breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

In a bid to avoid serving that time behind bars, he provided reference letters that he claimed were from:

A local pastor.

A Hockey Nova Scotia official, who said he was a valued referee.

A CUPE union official, who indicated his job would be in jeopardy if he was jailed.

The wording in the letters aroused the suspicions of a Crown attorney, who ultimately discovered the letters were fake.

MacLennan's wife, Candice, was also charged with forgery and uttering a forged document. Her case was referred to restorative justice.