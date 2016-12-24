A Halifax convenience store worker was injured during a robbery Friday night.

The robbery took place at a Rosedale Avenue store in Fairview at about 8:20 p.m., police said.

A man entered the store and assaulted the clerk, spraying him with a sensory irritant before fleeing with cash and cigarettes. The robber also had a knife, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a skinny man in his 20s, clean shaven with sharp features, a pointy nose and sunken cheeks. He was wearing a dark jacket that was too big for him, black or dark-blue toque and a balaclava that covered the lower half of his face.