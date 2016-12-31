The sound of skates scratching the ice can still be heard any day of the week at the Fairview rink built to celebrate Canada's 100th anniversary.

The Centennial Arena will mark its 50th anniversary in 2017.

The community-run facility is still well used. Its manager said the ice surface is booked from 6 a.m. to midnight most days.

"We're the busiest single ice surface in the municipality," said Stuart Poteri, the rink's general manager.

(Submitted by Michelle Poteri)

Community effort

The rink was built in 1967 with $110,000 of federal funding for Centennial projects. Most of the $400,000 needed was raised from local businesses and families, who pledged their donations over a number of years.

Jack Poteri maintained the arena for 45 years. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Gerald Lantz, headed up a large team of volunteers, including George Piercy and Duggan McNeil, who helped fundraise and build the facility.

"I remember one man came in with his $25 in one and two dollar bills because he and sons shoveled snow to make the money," said Lantz.

He says the Centennial Arena is still in great shape because top-notch engineers at the time, such as Bill Harris, volunteered their expertise to make sure the electrical system and the ice surface were well designed.

Gerald Lantz was part of the original group that fundraised for the arena. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Family tradition

Poteri adds his father, Jack Poteri, kept the building well maintained over the first 45 years.

"It was his baby. He took care of it like it was his own," said Poteri. "Anything that was a problem, he fixed right away."

Jack Poteri died five years ago and Stuart took over.

Expansion plans

There are now plans to expand the Centennial Arena in 2019.

"Four new dressing rooms on the other side, an extension on the front for an off ice training facility and a community hub so they can a dance or have a bingo," said Stuart Poteri.

There are plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the Centennial Rink with a dance in the spring and an alumni hockey tournament in the summer.