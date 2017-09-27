Record-breaking heat has kicked off the first few weeks of fall across the Maritimes and east coasters have the jet stream to thank, says CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Places in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. smashed previous records — some of which have stood for decades.

Temperatures at Shearwater Airport in the Halifax area were 27.7 C, beating the previous record set on Sept. 26, 1958 of 26.7 degrees.

Kejimkujik National Park reached 28.3 degrees, beating the old record of 25.5 C set in 2007.

For many parts of Prince Edward Island, Tuesday was the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 28.6 C in Charlottetown and 29.4 C in Summerside. The previous records for Sept. 26 for Charlottetown and Summerside were set in 2007 at 26.5 C and in 1961 at 25.7 C, respectively.

The heat trend extended into New Brunswick. People in St. Stephen had to cope with a sweltering 32.9 degrees, nudging out the 2007 record set on that day by 0.1 C.

Sept. 26, 2007 was a also a record setting day for Fredericton and Woodstock which recorded temperatures that day of 32 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively. However those records were broken on Tuesday with temperatures of 33.6 C for Fredericton and 32.3 degrees in Woodstock.

Why snow in Alta., heat on East Coast?

According to Allen, the jet stream is behind the extended summer-like temperatures.

Jet streams are like rivers of wind that stretch across North America, primarily in a west to east direction.

At the moment, Allen said the jet stream is in a high amplitude pattern in western North America, producing troughs and low pressure, that has led to snow and cold temperatures in Alberta, for example.

"The opposite happened in eastern North America," said Allen, "A ridge, promotes high pressure and sunshine — allowing warm tropical air to flood all of eastern Canada over the last several days," said Allen.

Don't put away those summer clothes quite yet

Temperatures are expected to come down over the next few days, though temperatures will remain in the high teens and into the 20s across the Maritimes.

But Allen said he expects this same extreme weather pattern, to a lesser extent, to return and give unseasonably warm temperatures over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"So don't put away those T-shirts and shorts just yet," he said.