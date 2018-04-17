Expropriation process for 2nd marine berth in Sydney underway

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has begun the process of expropriating land for a second marine berth on Sydney Harbour.

The land is just north of the existing Sydney Marine Terminal facility on the Sydney waterfront.

CBRM spokesperson Jillian Moore wrote in an email that the municipality has filed the expropriation documents with Nova Scotia Registrar of Deeds.

90 days to give notice

She said CBRM has 90 days to give notice to the land owner with an offer of compensation.

If the land owner is not in agreement, they can give notice to have the dispute heard by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

The former Sydney Engineering and Dry Dock Property is owned by North Sydney businessman Jerry Nickerson.

April 26 closing

The CBRM had valued the 6.8-hectare property at between $1 million and $2 million.

The tender for the second berth was issued in January with a closing date of March 29, but there were additional items issued on the tender and it is now scheduled to close on April 26.

The $20-million cost of the project is shared by the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

The projected completion date is spring next year.