A cavernous grocery distribution plant in Cape Breton that's been empty for two years is coming back to life.

The former Co-op building in Sydney River has reopened as a seafood storage and shipping facility. Seafood producers Jim and Allan Gillis of North Sydney have partnered with Eskasoni First Nation in the venture.

The vacant building was bought recently from Nova Scotia Business Inc. and 700,000 pounds of capelin have already arrived from Newfoundland.

The seafood is stored in a giant freezer room before being shipped out to customers across Canada and beyond.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said the business as a good fit for his community, which holds a number of commercial fishing licences across the province.

"The unemployment rate is really high in Eskasoni," he said. "There's only so many jobs we can create within the community. So we have to reach outside the community within Cape Breton for partners."

The facility could employ up to 20 people. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Four people are now working at the facility, although co-owner Jim Gillis hopes that number will grow to 20.

The closest cold storage facility is in Dartmouth, and Gillis said this will offer a less costly alternative for local fish processors.

"It gives processors another place to store their product that might be a little closer than what they're used to, might cut down on some of the trucking that's needed to get to a cold storage place," said Gillis.

"And of course, there's an effort put together to bring a port to Sydney, a shipping port. If that happens, we think we'll be in an excellent location to service that port."

In the next six months, the company plans to add live storage for lobster and other seafood, Gillis said.