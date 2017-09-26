An environmental organization in Cape Breton is developing an ecologically friendly action plan to prevent further erosion on historic Mi'kmaq land in southeast Inverness County.

Malagawatch (Malikewe'j), also known as Mala by the five Indigenous communities who share it as a gathering place, is home to an old burial ground which was in danger of being washed away by erosion until a protective armour stone wall was built near the shoreline a few years ago.

But the Atlantic Coastal Action Program Cape Breton (ACAP), through its soon-to-be-launched Malagawatch Shoreline Preservation Project, is going to enlist Mother Nature to do the rest of the job.

Sarah Penney, the organization's environmental project co-ordinator, says while armour stone structures are effective, they have their drawbacks.

"When you have armour stone, basically it reflects the water energy back out into the water. It doesn't dissipate the energy. What it can do is destroy the sea floor in front of the armour stone or shoreline that's next door," she said.

"We like to to take a more holistic approach to erosion control."

Federal funding

Penney said the project will be funded for two years by Environment Canada, and the next step is to consult Cape Breton's Indigenous community in a meeting next weekend about its "living shoreline" erosion prevention plan. An environmental consultant has been hired to analyze the action of the water and to study the ecology in the area.

ACAP Cape Breton and its partners will carry out a two-year project to prevent further erosion on Malagawatch's shoreline. (Sarah Penney)

That $67,000 plan involves reducing the steepness of the shoreline and stabilizing the soil by planting shrubs and trees and saltwater grasses "whose roots will help to hold the soil together," she said.

"It can involve changing the slope, so if you say the beach is at a 90-degree angle, that's going to erode a lot faster than a 30-degree slope, so it can involve a bit of digging too," said Penney.

"It can also include putting something offshore. That can be piles of rocks or bags of oyster shells — something that will help break up wave energy before it hits the shoreline, because that's where it does the damage."

'Important and meaningful area'

Penney said besides ACAP Cape Breton, the project team consists of the Unama'ki Institute of Natural Resources (UINR), Bras d'Or Lakes Collaborative Environmental Planning Initiative (CEPI), the Guardians, and the Bras d'Or Institute.

She told CBC's Information Morning that ACAP Cape Breton deliberated carefully about where to carry out the project.

"It was important for us to spend our resources in a place that was meaningful. Mala is a really important and meaningful area," Penney said. "Hopefully, at the end of this two-year period we'll have a shoreline that is far more vegetated and far more stable."